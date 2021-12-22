DeFiner (FIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $318,002.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $318,002.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00200777 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

