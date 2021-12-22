ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $33,006.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $33,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $464,256.60.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Devang Shah sold 4,134 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $22,488.96.

On Monday, October 18th, Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Devang Shah sold 4,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,578.99.

NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 36,051,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,056,785. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Apoletto Ltd grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after buying an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

