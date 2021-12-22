Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Buys 65,753 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Monde Nkosi bought 65,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $342,573.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Monde Nkosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Monde Nkosi bought 78,497 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $344,601.83.

NASDAQ:UEPS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 142,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.22. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

