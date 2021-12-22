$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. AON posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $293.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.23 and a 200 day moving average of $278.03. AON has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.