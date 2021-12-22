$288.06 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $288.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.00 million and the lowest is $221.80 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $175.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $996.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

TALO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,489. The company has a market cap of $818.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,447,691 shares of company stock worth $29,749,964 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.