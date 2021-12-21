Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $158,789.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $388.47 or 0.00787497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.16 or 0.08171932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,347.37 or 1.00036458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 46,785 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

