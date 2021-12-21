Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $319.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the lowest is $299.58 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $126.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RHP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.02. 520,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

