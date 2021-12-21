$17.77 Million in Sales Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will post $17.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.54 million and the highest is $18.00 million. Minim posted sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $62.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

MINM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of Minim stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 148,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,586. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

