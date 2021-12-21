$30.54 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce sales of $30.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.78 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $33.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $126.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

CDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CDR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. 71,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,407. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.40. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $321,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.