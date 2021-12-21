$30.54 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce sales of $30.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.78 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $33.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $126.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

CDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CDR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. 71,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,407. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.40. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $321,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

