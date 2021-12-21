General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report $29.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.63 billion and the lowest is $29.06 billion. General Motors reported sales of $37.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $126.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 39.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. 15,548,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,377,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

