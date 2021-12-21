Impossible Finance Price Reaches $1.21 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $24,044.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00051858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.21 or 0.08167860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,390.74 or 1.00098253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00072159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

