Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Hits $0.0921

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $269,429.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00051858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.21 or 0.08167860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,390.74 or 1.00098253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00072159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,426,002 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.