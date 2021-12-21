NEXT (NEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $851,773.29

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $851,773.29 and $1,974.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00315962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

