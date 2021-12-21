$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post $51.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $39.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $213.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 793,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,367. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.