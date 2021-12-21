Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $612.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to announce sales of $612.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.73 million and the lowest is $559.20 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $548.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of SGRY traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. 229,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,421. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 203.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

