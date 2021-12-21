Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will report sales of $270.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.41 million to $313.11 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLNC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of FLNC traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 832,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,303. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

