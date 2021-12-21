Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce $4.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.87 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $19.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.24. 1,998,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.22. Eaton has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

