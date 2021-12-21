Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $929.17 Million

Brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post sales of $929.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $938.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $913.93 million. Brinker International reported sales of $760.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

Brinker International stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. 685,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,440. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Brinker International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

