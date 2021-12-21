Zacks Investment Research Lowers European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Hold

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EWCZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ EWCZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. 251,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

