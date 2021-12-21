Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CVGW traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. 337,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $761.43 million, a P/E ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 280.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGW. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

