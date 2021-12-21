Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after buying an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after buying an additional 222,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

