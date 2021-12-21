$66.06 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report $66.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.22 million and the highest is $67.76 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $206.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.83 million to $208.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $305.73 million, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 253,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 587,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,155. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $354.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

