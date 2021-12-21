$66.06 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report $66.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.22 million and the highest is $67.76 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $206.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.83 million to $208.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $305.73 million, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 253,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 587,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,155. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $354.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.