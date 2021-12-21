Covesting Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Covesting has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Covesting coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and $440,162.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00200143 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,925,444 coins and its circulating supply is 16,945,444 coins. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

