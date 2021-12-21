MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $514,263.38 and approximately $1,675.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 3,706.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MOTA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,344,458 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,476 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

