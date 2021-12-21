Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price at $133.38

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.62.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Nevro stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 461,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.43.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth $231,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

