Primecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 222.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,925,753 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

