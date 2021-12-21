TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.05). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings per share of ($2.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Barclays started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,632. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $782.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

In related news, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $150,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $5,213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $124,000.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

