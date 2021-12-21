Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

ASBFY stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. 42,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4151 dividend. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

