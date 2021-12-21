AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.23.

ALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of TSE ALA traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.91. The company had a trading volume of 674,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,017. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$18.51 and a 12 month high of C$27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.