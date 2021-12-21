Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,331.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $318,619.25 and $1,331.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $50.01 or 0.00102544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00199547 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

