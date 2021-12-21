Orient Walt 24-Hour Volume Tops $41,450.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $41,450.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.98 or 0.08214505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.83 or 1.00048571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.