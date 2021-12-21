Critical Contrast: NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) versus iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% NeoPhotonics -14.93% -21.90% -12.03%

This is a summary of recent ratings for iSun and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoPhotonics 0 7 2 0 2.22

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 378.26%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Volatility and Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and NeoPhotonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 3.62 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -22.26 NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 2.15 -$4.37 million ($0.82) -18.45

iSun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoPhotonics. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoPhotonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iSun beats NeoPhotonics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

