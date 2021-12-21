Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 1,755,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.04. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLYW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

