Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

DANOY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 533,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,087. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. Danone has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

