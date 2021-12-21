Zacks Investment Research Lowers Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Hold

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of DOCS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

