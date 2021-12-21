EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

ENLC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. 3,037,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,435. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,371 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,810,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

