Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CRZBY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 79,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

