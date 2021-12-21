Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.23.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
CRZBY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 79,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
