Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 10,267,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,128,422. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

