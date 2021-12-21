Honest 1-Day Volume Tops $1,791.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. Honest has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,791.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.74 or 0.08183048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.04 or 0.99911156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.