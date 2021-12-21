JUST Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. JUST has a market capitalization of $405.67 million and approximately $223.48 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.74 or 0.08183048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.04 or 0.99911156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

