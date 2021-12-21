Brokerages Set HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) PT at $182.00

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of HOYA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,982. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94. HOYA has a 1-year low of $109.02 and a 1-year high of $179.94.
About HOYA
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.