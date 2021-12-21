British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 556 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 556 ($7.35).

Several research firms have issued reports on BLND. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.73) to GBX 630 ($8.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BLND stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 518.20 ($6.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 510.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 511.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 70.03. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.03%.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.45), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($185,051.87). Also, insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.55) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,556.98). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,338.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

