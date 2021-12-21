Insider Buying: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Timothy Alan Simon acquired 1,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $12,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.28. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

