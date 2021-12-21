PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 4,399 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. 58,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

