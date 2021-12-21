Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock worth $1,038,916 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 83.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 9.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,583,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,535,000 after buying an additional 130,767 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,548,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,297,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY traded up $4.35 on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 1,503,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,281. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -626.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

