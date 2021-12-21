Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 33,330 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $1,071,392.85.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $5,462,453.70.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $4,935,173.10.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $4,489,217.70.

NYSE NET traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.34. 4,083,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.46 and its 200-day moving average is $137.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

