Analysts Set Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target at $60.25

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,839. The stock has a market cap of $608.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.05. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

