-$0.33 EPS Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

APPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,962 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after purchasing an additional 935,715 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,077. AppHarvest has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

