Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Sells 181,670 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AbbVie stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.95. 6,072,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.02. The company has a market capitalization of $229.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $133.28.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
