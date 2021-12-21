Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0811 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $38.32 million and $347,008.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.75 or 0.08176395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.66 or 1.00045388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00072472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

